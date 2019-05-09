Health Watch: Autism

Autism is a developmental disorder of language in socialization. Depending on the severity it can be picked up quite early, for example

a child much less than two who has very few words or one who hardly interacts with her parents might be on the autism spectrum. Children who have stereotypical movements like hand flapping or face slapping whenever they get upset, frustrated, or irritable might be showing signs of Autism. Children who might do other repetitive behaviors like flipping a light switch on and off whenever leaving the room multiple times could be showing some early times as well. Playing with toys in an irregular fashion such as lining up cars in a row instead of driving them around the floor, that could be a sign. Transitions can be difficult for children on the Autism spectrum and changes in routine. For example, bringing a child home from school and going to the grocery store instead of straight home for a snack, if this really disrupts your child's routine there might be some difficulty along those Autism spectrum lines. Sensory disorders are more and more common lately, but children who have extreme sensory problems could be on the Autism spectrum as well. For example, if you have a child who is a picky eater and only like puree foods or crunchy foods, or have difficulty in loud auditoriums and have meltdowns whenever they go into these places could be on the spectrum as well. If you have any concerns about your child's development be sure to talk to your pediatrician. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton with your Health Watch