Health Watch: Holiday eating tips

The holidays are right around the corner and if you are anything like me these next six weeks come with a lot of stress, the family is in town, you may be traveling, you have festivities to attend, presents to buy, wrap and ship and every present and increasingly indulgent holiday treats. This year I challenge you to enjoy the holiday season and all it provides guilt and stress-free. Here are a few tips I find helpful to successfully navigate the holidays. Don't skip meals, skipping a meal with a goal of saving calories prior to a holiday event can often backfire. It can lead to overeating due to feelings of hunger. Have a filling snack such as fruit, string cheese, yogurt or a handful of nuts can help curb your appetite and prevent overeating. Visit people not food. I try to avoid socializing away from the buffet or appetizer table to prevent mindless eating. Even getting up from the dinner table to finish a conversation can be helpful. Politely say no to food pushers, yes even grant aunt Murial. My go-to is, no thank you that looks delicious but I'm ok right now. Savor seasonal treats having treats once a year will not make or break your weight. Make sure you take time to really taste and enjoy that treat. Eat until you are satisfied not stuffed, no one likes that icky stuffed feeling after a meal. Eat slowly, check your fullness level and remember this is always leftovers. Lastly, don't feel guilty if you did overindulge don't beat yourself up. The holidays should be about joy and love show that to yourself too