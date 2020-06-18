Health Watch: Hearing loss

Hi, I'm Rachal Brown, a certified audiologist at Monument Health in Rapid City. If you can hear people that are talking, but you can't understand their words, especially with a lot of background noise it could because you are experiencing hearing loss. It can be sudden or happen gradually over time and there is no age limit. Adults exposed to high levels of workplace noise can be affected so can children who have frequent ear infections, speech problems, or language concerns. One way to know for sure is to make an appointment with an audiologist, Monument Health certified Audiologists in Rapid City and Spearfish are certified healthcare professionals trained to evaluate and treat hearing loss, tinnitus the ringing or buzzing in your ears and balance, it is never to early or late to have your hearing checked. We start with a hearing evaluation once hearing loss has been diagnosed we can look at hearing aid options Monument Health carries five of the top hearing aid brands each brand offers a variety of styles and technology levels. Depending on your activity level, background noise, lifestyle, and budget the audiologist can find the right kind of hearing aid for you. We also help you to maintain and program previously purchased hearing aids. Our audiologist in Spearfish also offers balance testing to evaluate signs of a stimular dysfunction related to dizziness vertigo or imbalance but balance testing with an audiologist is only one component of the overall assessment, a patient with vertigo or imbalance will also likely work with an ear, nose, and throat specialist and a physical therapist. We take a team approach to help with balance issues. Good hearing is an important part of a full, enjoyable life. You don't need to miss out