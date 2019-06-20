Health Watch: Fresh fruit and vegetable month

"Did you know June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month? Fruits and vegetables provide a variety of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Yet they remain naturally low in calories, fat, and sodium. Additionally, eating fruits and vegetables help lower your risk of developing certain chronic diseases and they help maintain a healthy weight. Summer is a great time year for fresh fruits and vegetables. Grocery stores and farmer's markets are packed with wonderful seasonal options. If you need a little help increase your intake of fruits and vegetables this summer, try one of these tips: First keep fresh produce where you can see it, place several ready to eat, washed whole fruit bowl on the counter or store colorful chopped fruits and vegetables in a glass container in the fridge. For me, having fresh berries available in the evening, help satisfy my sweet tooth. Second, explore the produce aisle and choose something new. Variety and color are key to a healthy diet. On most days, try to get at least one serving from each of the following categories: dark green leafy vegetables, yellow or orange fruits, and vegetables, red fruits and vegetables, beans and peas and citrus fruits. And finally, make it a meal, try cooking new recipes that include more vegetables, salad, soups, and stir-fries are a great way to increase the number of tasty vegetables in your meals.">