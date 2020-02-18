Head on collision sends 16 year old girl to the hospital with life threatening injuries

A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital tonight with life-threatening injuries, after a head-on collision.

According to Helene Duhamel with the Pennington County Sheriffs Office, a car being driven by a 16-year-old female crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi at 161st street and Baseline just south of New Underwood.

These are pictures of the scene taken by Pennington County Sheriff's Office in which you can see the damage to the car.

Duhamel added that weather and road conditions were a factor in the accident.

The car also carried a 15-year-old male passenger who suffered minor injuries.