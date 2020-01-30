Have you renewed your fishing/hunting license for 2020?

If you are planning on ice fishing, trapping or predator hunting this season, don't forget that your 2019 South Dakota Fishing/Combination license expires on Jan. 31.

You can purchase your license here.

You can also sign up to auto-renew your South Dakota small game, annual fishing combination and furbearer licenses.

Big game licenses and applications, preferences points, park entrance licenses, camping reservations and nonresident small game licenses will not be eligible for auto-renewal.

License buyers can opt in to the auto-renewal through their license profile page on this website. It's as simple as clicking the auto-renew box when you purchase your new license. On Dec. 15 of each year, your licenses will renew for the following year and your card on file will be charged.

Customers have the option to opt out of the auto-renewal at any time. You can sign up for the auto-renewal here.