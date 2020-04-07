Harbor Freight Tools donates important supplies to Monument Health

There are stories across the nation of people and communities coming together during this pandemic, and Rapid City is no exception.

Harbor Freight Tools donated important supplies to Monument Health.

They donated different types of personal protective equipment, including gloves, face shields, and much-needed N-95 masks.

Dan Daley, a Communications Specialist for Monument Health, said he has been impressed by the lengths people go to in order to make donations and is amazed at how many different companies have these kind of products available.

"I had no idea that N-95 masks are that common outside of the medical industry," said Daley. "And it's just so wonderful to see that they're coming forward and doing what needs to be done at a time like this and I think that it's very encouraging for their employees, it's very encouraging for our caregivers, and the community at large really learns a lot about themselves."

Daley also said people have been sewing re-usable masks that health care workers can wear over their disposable masks to increase their longevity.