Hanukkah celebration includes menorah kindling at Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump at the lighting of the menorah during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House, Dec. 11, 2019. (Joyce N. Boghosian/White House)
Posted:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - South Dakota’s Jewish community will celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of a menorah at Mount Rushmore National Park Sunday, the eighth day of the observance.

The lighting ceremony will be at 2:30 p.m.; with former state senator and Rapid City businessman Stan Adelstein kindling the menorah.

"Our founding fathers established this great country giving everybody the freedom of religion," Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz said in a release. "There's no better place to express that than in front of the memorial."

Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, is the most widely-celebrated of all Jewish holidays.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 