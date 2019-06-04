Hagmaier elected bishop of ELCA South Dakota Synod

The South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has elected a new bishop.

The Rev. Constanze Hagmaier was elected on the fifth ballot during the synod's recent two-day assembly in Sioux Falls. Hagmaier most recently served as administrative pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.

Hagmaier received 250 votes. The Rev. Bill Tesch, director of evangelical mission and associate to the bishop of the South Dakota Synod, received 247 votes.

Hagmaier will take office on Sept. 1. The Argus Leader reports she succeeds David Zellmer, who was term-limited after serving two six-year terms. An installation service will take place on Sept. 7 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

