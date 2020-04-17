Gun sales rise as people stay home

Guns are a hot commodity during the current pandemic. A few weeks ago, Sturgis Guns saw a 10 day spike in sales.

"I believe that they're up because people are concerned," says owner Tammy Bohn. "We've seen a lot of first time buyers come in and we are trying to do everything we can to make sure they're educated. We give them the USCCA material and we send them down to Smoking Gun, they need to shoot."

Many of the first time buyers are purchasing specific types of firearms.

"This change was a lot of handguns and home defense shotguns, not so much hunting rifles," says co-owner Justin Bohn.

Like other stores, Sturgis Guns is making some business changes because of COVID-19. They have modified store hours, are sanitizing more often, and enforcing social distancing practices. Two people are allowed in the store at a time.

Sturgis Guns has also began passing out Bibles with handgun purchases in attempt to pass on some faith during these trying times.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.