A Rapid City man is arrested for aggravated assault following what police say was a road rage incident.

Daniel Loftus, 24, reportedly pointed a pistol at another person at the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. According to police, Loftus and the victim were both going westbound on Omaha Street when the incident happened.

When police met the alleged victim at Baken Park they were pointed to the suspect was walking through the parking lot.