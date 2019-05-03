Guilty verdict in Yellow Hawk murder trial

It's a guilty verdict Friday in the murder trial of 29-year old Pine Ridge Reservation resident Clarence Yellow Hawk.

The jury got the case late Thursday afternoon and Friday found him guilty of first degree murder and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Yellow Hawk was accused of being one of the men who fatally shot Christopher Janis near Sharps Corner in May of 2017.

Prosecutors compared the shooting to an execution.

Yellow Hawk's attorney says the shooting was in self-defense.

He could get a life sentence on either of the two charges.

Two other men already pleaded guilty in the case, Jamie Shoulders to second degree murder and Scott Benson to being an accessory after the fact.

