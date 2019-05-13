Group of Stevens High School students propose modifications to "In God We Trust" signage

In March Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill requiring all South Dakota public schools to display the national motto " In God We Trust"

At a school board meeting, a group of Stevens High School students proposed some modifications to the required signage.

WISE which stands for Working to Initiate Social Equality spoke and gave a release to the board stating in part " We take great pride in being Americans," but they feel the posting of the national motto "In God We Trust", would favor Christianity over other religions and could make some students feel excluded.

"I think that's a really foundational element of American society is that we are a cultural melting pot and it is really important that we make all people who come to America to feel welcome and to be more in accordance with the first amendment since we all have the freedom of religion," says Abigail Ryan, a Stevens student and member of WISE

The board heard the student group's opinion, but took no action on the matter.

The School board also unanimously approved the first reading of the 2019-2020 preliminary budget.