Group asks panel to consider Native American charter schools

A Native American advocacy coalition is asking South Dakota legislators to allow a network of Native American-focused charter schools in the state.

The group offered a proposed bill to the State-Tribal Relations Committee in Rapid City on Wednesday.

The legislation would create charter schools that teach Oceti Sakowin language and culture. The network of schools would be customized to the needs and culture of Native American students and would be funded with public money.

South Dakota is one of five states that does not allow charter schools. The legislation would be limited to Native American-focused charter schools.