Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival celebrates 11th year

Downtown Rapid City will welcome loads of pumpkins weighing hundreds of pounds on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 11th annual Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival.

“The Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival is welcoming its eleventh year of celebrating the fall harvest,” said Elizabeth Smith, executive director of Main Street Square. “With two rounds of pumpkin catapults, giant pumpkin weigh-off, pumpkin carving contest, a live Farm-to-Table cooking demonstration by the Hotel Alex Johnson, and the Pumpkin Pub Crawl, there’s no shortage of activities for the whole community.”

The day begins with a drum demonstration by Stevens High School and Central High School. The drum lines will then lead event attendees down Sixth St. to Memorial Park, where the pumpkin catapult will be held, featuring teams from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., vendor booths and the farmers market featuring goods, local produce and a wide variety of vegetables will be open on Sixth St. and in Memorial Park. Find the Kidz Zone on Sixth St., in the Square and in Memorial Park. The Kidz Zone will feature an abundance of activities, bounce houses, face painting, pony rides, pumpkin painting and more. Ride the Main Street Square Fun Express Train in Memorial Park and try your chance at the obstacle course or mechanical bull.

All eyes will be on the giant pumpkin weigh-off at 11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Rapid City is a certified weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth, an international organization. Pumpkins will be carefully inspected, measured and weighed. Cash prizes will be presented during the award ceremony, which will immediately follow the weigh-off. To enter a giant pumpkin, register your gourd between 8 and 10 a.m. the day of the event. The giant pumpkins will be on display until 3 p.m.

Get an up-close look at the fun and informative cooking demonstration by Chef Chris and The Hotel Alex Johnson. Enjoy the fall weather as the entertaining Chef Chris prepares his pumpkin-themed dishes while explaining his process from produce selection to plating and garnishing. The exclusive Pumpkin Festival Fall Menu will consist of a Pumpkin Bisque, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Ravioli with Parmesan Sage Sauce and a Pumpkin Tiramisu. Recipe cards will be available at the stage the day of the event and on the Main Street Square website following the event.

To wrap up the festival, a Downtown Pub Crawl will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pub crawl badge holders will receive discounts on beer, wine, cocktails, or soda at participating businesses. Show your badge at the beverage garden, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to receive one free beverage courtesy of Main Street Square.

Participating businesses include 445 Martini Lounge, Black Hills Contraband Distillery, Brass Rail Lounge, Firehouse Brewing Company, Firehouse Wine Cellars, Hay Camp Brewing Company, Independent Ale House, Main Street Square, Murphy’s Pub and Grill, Oasis Lounge, Paddy O’Neill’s, Press Start, ¿Que Pasa? Cantina, Teddy’s Sports Bar & Nightclub, Thirsty’s, Tinder Box, VFW Post 1273 and Wobbly Bobby. Pub crawl badges may be purchased at the beverage garden, for $10 on the day of the event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spin the wheel while picking up your badge for a chance to win prizes from businesses participating in the pub crawl.

For more information, you can go to MainStreetSquareRC.com or call at (605) 716.7979.