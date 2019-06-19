Gray TV and others petition court for access to records from a Wyoming school district

A group of petitioners, including Wyoming News Now parent company Gray TV, are petitioning district court for access to records.

The petition demands the details of an investigation by Laramie County School District 1 into McCormick Junior High be released to the public. According to court documents filed June 18, an investigation was launched by the district after allegations of bullying and discrimination at McCormick. After the investigation, McCormick's principal was removed and a new one was hired.

Requests for details of that investigation, and the reasons for the removal of the principal have been denied.

LCSD 1 has claimed multiple reasons, including saying the details are personnel related and that the release of the report would identify students.

Meanwhile, Gray TV and petitioners claim the report should be released according to the Wyoming Public Records Act.