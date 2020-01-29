Grandview Elementary student creates the Friendship Bench

Recess is supposed to be a fun time for kids to play, make memories, and build friendships. But for some -- making friendships can be difficult. One Grandview Elementary student who stepped up, with a place to sit.

Playgrounds are meant to be fun, but for some students -- free time can be lonely. Bodhi Linde, then a fourth-grader at Grandview Elementary, wanted to solve that problem.

"It seemed like at the time it was just hard to make friends with new people. Just because people had been together for so long and so I figured what if we make a friendship bench where people can make friends," Says, Bodhi Linde, creator of the Friendship bench

Bodhi says that for his birthday every year, he completes a service project -- and for his 10th birthday, Bodhi wanted to build a friendship bench, to make sure all students were included at recess.

"It amazes me that at this tender age he already has such an insight a built-in insight for what might help other people for what struggles other people might have," Says Cyndi Lundgren, Principal,

Bodhi, now in the fifth grade, has witnessed the newly installed bench work its magic.

"I have seen two or three people make friends and I'm only out for 10 minutes of the day," Says, Linde

Bodhi raised money for bench via a go fund me page.

"it was kind of a daunting task at first because benches are expensive." added Linde

Both Bodhi and his principal know the bench isn't just for new students, but current students who could be missing someone they usually play with.

" Your friends aren't here how hard that is to be at school so that other kids have an entry point a way to come up and say I see you are sitting on the friendship bench do you want to hang out with us today," Says, Lundgren

While Principal Lundgren is proud of Bodhi -- Bodhi himself is just focused on the kids who will benefit from this playground addition.

" Yeah, I'm super proud of it." Says, Linde

