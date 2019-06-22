Grand jury indicts Georgia woman in fatal shooting of 62-year-old driver after hit-and-run

A Grand jury indicted 21-year-old Hannah Payne this week on multiple murder charges following a previous arrest and release related to her case.

Hannah Payne is accused of shooting and killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring. She is charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder and aggravated assault. Payne is also charged with false imprisonment and three counts of possessions of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“We turned her in,” her attorney said Friday. “We’re gonna try to go to a bond hearing to get her back out costing her money (and) grief.”

Also suffering grief is the family of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring.

Police said Payne shot and killed Herring on May 7.

Prosecutors said Payne took the law into her own hands, following Herring after he hit another car, blocking him in, shouting for him to get out and then firing.

Payne was not involved in the accident.

Prosecutors said Payne ignored 911 dispatchers to keep her distance.

Her attorney said she was defending herself after Herring grabbed her.

