Graduation events tentatively back on in Cheyenne

Plans for in-person high school graduation ceremonies are tentatively back on in Wyoming’s biggest city.

The school district in Cheyenne had been considering alternatives to traditional graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus. Now, each of the city’s four high schools could have graduation ceremonies June 12 and 13 at Frontier Park Arena, where the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo is held.

Superintendent Boyd Brown says local health officials need to approve the plan but seem positive about the idea.

Brown says Frontier Days organizers are meanwhile looking at the ceremonies as a trial run ahead of their event in July.