Governor Noem's daughter gets a boost in her state pay

The daughter of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has received a pay raise since she and other state employees got a salary boost in July. Kennedy Noem works for her mother as a policy analyst.

State employees received a 2.5% pay bump in July after South Dakota lawmakers voted to increase state salaries.

Kennedy Noem has received another pay boost since July, and now makes nearly $58,000 a year - nearly half of what her mother makes. Noem's office says her daughter's salary increased after she was assigned more duties.

The governor’s son-in-law Kyle Peters, who is married to Noem’s other daughter, works for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as well and is paid nearly $60,000.