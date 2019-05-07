Governor Noem weighs in on Predator Nest

Red foxes, stripped skunks, and raccoons are part of the Nest Predator Bounty Program. that allows residents of South Dakota to trap the animals. When the animal is trapped people can turn in the tail of the animal for a 10 dollar bounty.

while there are some critics of the legislation, Governor Noem feels the bounty program gives the new generation about being outdoors and spending time with family.

"What was so encouraging was one of the individuals who is running the training classes for this said in his last 7 years he's only had about 12 people come through his classes. Since this program has started he has had over 99 people come through in the last month."

Noem added that pheasants are at their most vulnerable during nesting season from their predators.

