Governor Mark Gordon prepares to reopen Wyoming

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is planning an electronic legislative session later this month. The session, set for May 15th, would allow state lawmakers to discuss the CARES funding and how it can best be used in the Cowboy State.

CARES provides federal funding to state and local governments impacted by COVID-19. Governor Gordon also added that on that same date -- restaurants can re-open for in-person dining. But there are still some restrictions: no more than six people will be allowed at a table, tables must be six feet apart, and all staff members will be required to wear masks.

As Wyoming begins to open the state and economy back up Governor Gordan reminds citizens to be mindful of the threat of COVID

"Make good decisions. By doing so our economy will continue to rise and reawaken. You will keep others safe and each of us, and I want to stress this again each of us has the power to impact others. You might not be concerned about what happens to you but your actions can impact others," Says, Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming

out-of-state visitors coming into Wyoming will no longer be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.