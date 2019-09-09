Gov. Noem stands by new gun laws

A deadly shooting took the lives of seven people and injured dozens in Odessa, Texas in late August.

The gun control debate is brought up over and over, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is standing by this year's new gun laws, lifting some restrictions on the possession of firearms.

South Dakota legislators passed Senate Bill 47 this year, making it legal to carry a concealed pistol without a permit in the state.

After several recent deadly shootings and Walmart changing its stance by limiting gun ammo sales, Gov. Noem is sticking by her decision.

When we last spoke to South Dakotans about the gun law, some said they're all for protecting the rights to own guns, but were not for the permit removal. With safety being the main concern, Noem says this law is a balancing act between protecting the public and people's rights.

"There are some facilities such as our department of corrections and other areas where firearms will not be appropriate to carry. But we're evaluating all those and looking to where we get uphold them to our second amendment rights in our constitution but also keep people safe," said Noem.

Noem says they're making sure this law is upheld with bills ensuring all municipalities cannot restrict the possession of firearms.