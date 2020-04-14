Gov Noem hints economic hit due to pandemic will be 'shocking'

The numbers haven't been finalized yet but according to Gov. Kristi Noem, the impact of COVID-19 on the South Dakota economy will be "shocking."

South Dakota, like the rest of the U.S. and the world, won't know the entire economic impact of COVID-19 for a while. (MGN)

In her Tuesday news conference, Noem said that sales tax and video lottery revenues are significantly down. Exactly how much isn't known since the final data won't be available for a couple of weeks.

"I want to prepare you for the coming days where we will get numbers that will be shocking to all of us," Noem warned.

March sales tax numbers will be reported in April and by the beginning of May, the state will have a comprehensive picture as to what the state is dealing with since the coronavirus arrived.

