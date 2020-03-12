Gov. Noem: No new COVID-19 cases reported

The number of South Dakota people who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus remains at eight while results are pending on 41 tests.

Gov. Kristi Noem says that a clearer picture of the travel history of the eight people is “good news.”

The people who tested positive for the virus had limited contact with people in South Dakota (an average of 10 people) and none of them had attended any large community events in the state. All of them have a history of travel outside of the state.

These cases, the governor cautioned, are still “presumptive” until final review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes the one death, a man in his 60s from Pennington County. That victim also had health conditions that made his exposure more serious than most people.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

