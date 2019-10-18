Goodwill of the Great Plains hosting a job fair in Rapid City

Goodwill of the Great Plains is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rushmore Hall room H.

Over 30 local employers will be on-site for the job fair. There will be Lakota translators available for translation assistance provided by the Oglala Lakota College.

For more information about the job fair, you can visit the events section on the Rapid City Goodwill's Facebook page. This event is free and open to the public.