Goodbyes, welcomes, and elections to Rapid City Council

Emotions ran high at a Rapid City Council meeting as some council members said goodbye and others took their seats for the first time on Monday night.

Rapid City Council gets down to business with three new members. (KEVN)

Old business was addressed first beginning with public works items.

The former council approved a request for reimbursement for repayment on one-half of the construction cost for sanitary sewer improvements for the North Valley Park for $110,445.05, a decision that lingered over the board for months.

They then certified votes with motions carrying results of the run-odd elections held June 25 for Wards Three and Four.

Third-time mayor Steve Allender and returning members Lisa Modrick and Darla Drew all took an oath to return to the common council.

Newcomers Bill Evans, Lance Lehmann, and Greg Strommen then raised their hands to make a commitment to the Rapid City area.

After congratulations were given, the new Common Council elected Ward Five Council member Laura Armstrong as Council President and from Ward three, Chad Lewis as Vice President.

Other big items on the agenda included the 2020-2023 Rapid City Area Transportation Improvement Program Draft Report that the board gave consent on.

They also spent extra time discussing the East Rapid City Traffic and Corridor Analysis Study, a conversation sparked by Ward Four's John Roberts who's concern is traffic to one of the largest developments the city has ever seen.

New councilman Greg Strommen says he was happy to sit back and witness the council and the public at work.

"I thought it was a real learning experience. We have a very experienced council and they've done their homework. They know the issues that they're talking about. For tonight, it was a good night to listen and learn, and kind of see how the council interacts and members of the public too," Alderman Strommen said.

Discussions will continue at the next City Council meeting scheduled for July 15th.

