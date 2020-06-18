Go fishing for free Sunday at South Dakota state parks

Sunday should be a good day to go fishing. Not only is it Father's Day, but the state of South Dakota is also waiving park entrance fees and offering free fishing.

“Spending time in our state parks, spending time fishing is a great way to show your dad how you feel about him,” said Game, Fish and Parks parks division director, Scott Simpson.

“Summers can go by pretty quickly with activities, work and other commitments. This is just a small way for us to tell everyone to slow down, make some memories, and tell your dad thanks.”

While entrance fees for Sunday are waived, visitors wanting to camp will still have to pay applicable camping fees. To find available campsites throughout the state, visit CampSD.com.

