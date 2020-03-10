Stocks climb tentatively following worst day since 2008 amid coronavirus fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks, Treasury yields and oil are clawing back some of the plunge they took a day before, when the S&P 500 had its worst drop in more than a decade.

Investors are welcoming the turnaround, but they are not pretending that this is the end of the market’s huge swings. They want to see the number of infections from the new coronavirus decelerate, and they also want a big, coordinated response from global governments and central banks.

President Donald Trump says he’ll ask Congress for tax relief and other quick measures.

The S&P 500 is up 1.5% after paring bigger morning gains.

Global stock markets have rebounded from record-setting declines. The gains follow the biggest one-day drop for Wall Street and many European indexes since the 2008 financial crisis.

Benchmarks were up in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Oil prices also bounced back from a record-setting 25% fall, triggered by a dispute among major oil producers about output levels. Monday’s global sell-off also reflected alarm over mounting economic damage from the coronavirus that emerged in China in December.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.