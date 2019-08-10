Gillettte events center to get $2M state loan for renovations

Wyoming officials have approved a $2 million state loan to help renovate an events center.

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board on Thursday unanimously approved the loan for remodeling parts of the Cam-Plex in Gillette.

The Gillette News-Record reports the work began in July and will take about a year. The project was expected to cost $6 million but new plans to replace sewers will add about $500,000.

The city and Campbell County each have pledged $1.5 million for the project. The State Loan and Investment Board earlier approved a $1.5 million grant.

