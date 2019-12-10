Gillette teen to be tried as adult on gun charges

A Wyoming judge has ruled that a teenager should be tried as an adult after he was accused of bringing two guns to his junior high school in Gillette last year with plans to shoot nine people.

The boy, who was 14 at the time, has been charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Gillette News Record reports Wyoming law allows prosecutors to treat a juvenile 14 or older as an adult if the felony is violent. Earlier this month, District Judge John Fenn denied a request by the boy's attorneys to move the case to juvenile court.