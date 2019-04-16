Gillette man killed in pickup crash on Interstate 90

A Gillette man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 90, east of the town.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Matthew N. Schmaljohn.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Schmaljohn was getting off the interstate at exit 141 when his pickup truck drifted off the road. Schmaljohn then overcorrected and the pickup overturned. He died at the crash site.

Troopers say inattention or fatigue could be contributing factors to the crash.

