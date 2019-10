A 19-year-old Gillette man was killed in a rollover crash near Wright Saturday morning.

George R. Garcia was killed when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and overturned, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash of Garcia’s 1994 Honda Accord was on Edwards Road/CR 30 (Antelope Road) around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor, according to the patrol.