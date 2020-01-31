Gillette man and son charged for animal abuse

A trucking company owner and cattle raiser has testified against allegations of animal neglect that he and his son face in Wyoming.

The Gillette News Record reported that David Love and his son are each charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty after authorities found a pile of dead animals on the property.

David Love took the stand Wednesday saying he allows his cattle and horses to die of old age at the end of their rodeo careers out of love instead of taking them to a killing plant.

A veterinarian called to look at the animals says he was very certain the animals weren't getting adequate care.