Giant tanks of hand sanitizer selling fast in Sturgis

Hand sanitizer is a hot commodity these days. Grocery Mart says it is not easy to get their normal supplies of hand sanitizer from distributors, so they have decided to source it locally. A local distillery, Full Throttle, is making alcohol-based hand sanitizer in Sturgis. On Tuesday, Grocery Mart bought 2 tanks of it, each container is about 300 gallons. Orders have come flying in and customers buy the hand sanitizer by the gallon.

"Yeah, we have put on our social media, you know, we'll be receiving a 300 gallon container, so we took several hundred orders, and within 24 hours, it was all gone," says Josh Meyer, a manager of Grocery Mart. There are many gallons of the hand sanitizer on the shelves but all have name tags on, as they are already spoken for. If anyone is interested, there are still some gallons on sale in the store.