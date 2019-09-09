German Shepherd looking for a forever home

This normally confident breed of a dog is showing off just how sweet she is. Meet this week's "Pet of the Week" -- Bella. A one year old female German shepherd with mostly black and tan fur and with some spots of white.

She's a bit timid and a little camera shy, but loves to be pet.

Bella came in as a transfer from another facility so her friends at the the Humane Society of the Black Hills are still getting to know her personality.

She does seem very scared of new and unfamiliar things along with loud noises.

But, once familiarized...she seems to warm up to people and surroundings... and is very friendly.

Bella will require lots of positive reinforcement to help overcome fears.

Adopting Bella is an 11 plus year commitment along with all the training she will require...but she seems very smart, curious and food motivated so she should be an easy student.

Bella's adoption fee is $275 plus tax which covers the cost of her microchip and vaccinations.

Although she is still a puppy herself, she did have a puppy litter and they're at the shelter as well and will be available, but not quite ready yet to see. If you'd like to visit Bella and for more information, contact the Humane Society of the Black Hills.