Generous donation clears lunch debt at Meade School District

Meade School District received a generous donation to pay off all student lunch balances at Piedmont Elementary School and Stagebarn Middle School.

A check in the amount of $2337.98 was received from Tim and Andrea Brady of Kumelos Design and Construction, Inc. of Piedmont.

The donation paid off the lunch balances of 53 students in the Piedmont and Summerset areas, giving those families a fresh start for the coming school year.

The Meade School District posted this on their Facebook page, which is posted below.