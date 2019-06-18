Garden Walk coming up

If you don't have a green thumb, that's alright.

You can still admire beautiful gardens this weekend in Rapid City.

The Pennington County Master Gardeners are hosting their 23rd annual Garden Walk.

The walk will take place Sunday, June 23 from 12:30 to 4 P.M.

Whether someone's a beginner or an expert, people can peruse four gardens ending with the herb garden at Sioux Park.

One expert says this is a fun way to show the community different gardening techniques.

"As a master gardener, I'd say anything that we can do that basically at it's core is educational is a benefit for the community so it's a fun day. What can be wrong with looking at beautiful gardens. In addition we hope that when people get home, they will say, you know? In that one garden, that was a really good idea. I can change that just a little bit, and that would work here," Pennington County Master Gardener Cathie Draine said.

Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at Black Hills Bagels, Someone's in the Kitchen, or the Farmers Market.

You can also visit blackhillsgarden.com.