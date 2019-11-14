Game of Tiaras debuts at Central High School

The new Disney Plus streaming service has proven wildly popular -- garnering over 10 million subscribers on launch day. Now the Central High School theater department is hoping their own group of fairy-tale princesses prove just as successful.

From Westeros to the Magic Kingdom -- the play combines classic Disney Princesses with the popular TV drama "Game of Thrones"...turning out a wild comedy where you either win...or you die.

Taking on the work ethic of Snow White or young Arya (Are-ee-uh) Stark -- the theatre students at Central have been rehearsing and working on set design for the past 8 weeks to prepare for the performance.

For the students involved -- both on the stage and behind the scenes --, it's important to continue the strong tradition that is Central Theatre.

"I was really open to anything we got to read the script in one of my classes. We knew right away it that it was such a fun play, I was hoping for anything. Such a great play," says, Lucy Woods, who played Cinderella

"Amazing I remember when I was in 5th grade and not planning on going to Central and I came here for my first play, Charlotte's Web and I sat somewhere in the back row it was amazing. It was so cool to see all these people come together and make something so realistic and it is awesome to continue that for other people," says, Olivia Peri, assistant director

Friday and Saturday also have showings of the play both starting at 7 PM

