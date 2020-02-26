Game, Fish and Parks want fish houses off the ice soon

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reminds ice anglers that all fish houses, shelters and other structures must be removed from the ice by midnight on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Fish houses, shelters and other structures may be used after this date, but must be removed from the ice on a daily basis.

Once the shack have been removed, anglers are reminded to clean up the area. If a shack has been removed and trash remains, the owners of that fish house could be fined for littering.