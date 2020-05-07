Game, Fish and Parks announces dates for tail submissions

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has scheduled three tail submission opportunities for the Nest Predator Bounty Program. Tails can be submitted until July 1 or until the $250,000 cap is reached. Due to COVID-19, special guidelines and submission dates are in place for the safety of participants and GFP staff.

Submission opportunities will take place on May 15 and May 29 from 8 a.m. CDT to 6 p.m. CDT at the following locations:

Sioux Falls - Game, Fish and Parks Shop/DOT Complex (Not the Outdoor Campus): 5316 W 60th St N, Sioux Falls, SD, 57107



Huron - Huron Fairgrounds Shop: Midway Ave. and 2nd St. SW Huron, SD, 57350 (about 1 block west and 1 block north of the GFP Office located at 895 3rd St. SW)



Rapid City - Game, Fish and Parks Shop: 4130 Adventure Trail, Rapid City, SD 57702



Chamberlain - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 1550 East King Avenue Chamberlain, SD 57325



Fort Pierre - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 20641 SD Hwy 1806, Fort Pierre, SD 57532



Mobridge - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 909 Lake Front Drive, Mobridge, SD 57601



Webster - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 603 East 8th Avenue, Webster, SD 57274



Watertown - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 400 West Kemp, Watertown, SD 57201



Aberdeen - Game, Fish and Parks Office: 5850 East Highway 12, Aberdeen, SD 57401

At each location, signs will be posted and GFP staff will be on hand to provide instructions and direct traffic.

Due to COVID-19 please note these special instructions for tail submissions:

If you are feeling ill, please stay home.



Stay in your vehicle unless directed by GFP staff.



Follow signs and instructions from GFP staff on traffic flow and the submission process.



GFP staff will come to your vehicle window to complete the necessary paperwork and count tails.



An electronic affidavit will be signed by GFP with your verbal consent.



A valid ID (driver’s license) is required.



A hunting or fishing license is required unless the participant is under 18 years of age or is a landowner harvesting predators from their property.

More information will be available on future tail submission opportunities. Please be sure to have tails frozen and in bags that allow easy identification and counting.

The "Tail Tracker" will be available starting Saturday, May 9 for participants to follow the number, species and general location of tails collected. The Tail Tracker will be updated daily at 9 a.m. CDT. Visit Nest Predator Bounty Program for more information.