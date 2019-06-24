GRAPHIC: Murder suspect in Nebraska cuts his throat during trial

A murder trial in Nebraska took an unexpected turn on Monday when a defendant had an outburst in the middle of the courtroom and cut his throat.

Aubrey Trail is loaded into an ambulance after cutting his throat in court. (Source: KOLN)

Attorneys for Aubrey Trail said he used a piece of a razor blade to cut his throat and is in the process of getting released from a hospital. They called the outburst "unexpected" and said his injuries weren't serious but did require several stitches.

Trail is on trial for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

According to a KOLN reporter at the courthouse, Trail shouted, “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”

Trail was unconscious when he was loaded on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. It is unclear what Trail used to cut himself but it was a very bloody scene.

Now, he will remain in handcuffs for the remainder of the trial.

The remains of Loofe were found in garbage bags in rural Clay County, Nebraska in December 2017. Loofe, who lived in Lincoln, Nebraska, had been missing for 19 days after going on a Tinder date in Wilber with Bailey Boswell.

Trail told a KOLN reporter in February 2018 that he killed Loofe. Trail and Boswell were charged with murder in June 2018. Boswell’s trial is scheduled to begin in October.

During the outburst, the judge immediately made members of the media turn off recording devices and everyone was dismissed.

Later in the afternoon, Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson asked the jury to disregard the outburst and not consider it in deliberations.

"It's asking a lot of you, but disregard anything you hear or see," Johnson said. "Don't listen to or engage with anybody talking about the case."

The judge said they would not take any more evidence for the day and will reconvene Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Judge Johnson said Trail did not appear in court Monday afternoon "at my instruction."

An ambulance came and took Trail to the hospital, but his condition is not yet known.

