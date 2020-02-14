GFP starts 'Hunt for Habitat' with chance to win big prizes

Outdoor enthusiasts looking for the hunt of a lifetime will have another opportunity in South Dakota this year. The Hunt for Habitat "super tag" raffle is open between now until July 15.

The raffle offers two prize options for 2020 with four total prize packages available.

Three winners will receive one "any elk," one "any deer," and one "any antelope" license. The winners of these packages will select either the 2020 or 2021 seasons to use each tag. These licenses are valid for any open season and location. Winners can also choose to hunt with any weapon that is legal and valid for the time period and location. No more than one of the winners may be a nonresident.

One winner will receive a Custer State Park trophy buffalo license. This license is good for either 2020 or 2021. This package is also open to nonresidents.

Tickets are $10 for South Dakota residents and $20 for nonresidents. There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased by an individual.

Winners will be drawn immediately following the raffle closing date.

The money raised by the Hunt for Habitat raffle will directly support habitat programs on both public and private lands in South Dakota. For more information and to enter the Hunt for Habitat raffle, you can visit here.