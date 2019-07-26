GFP seeks input on mountain lion management

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks seeks comments on a draft revision of the mountain lion management plan.

People have through Aug. 26 to provide suggestions and comments on the draft plan. A final draft of the revised plan will be presented to the GFP commission in September.

An open house also is scheduled for Aug. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Campus West in Rapid City. This event will begin with a formal presentation followed by breakout stations for the public to interact and provide feedback to Department staff.

A draft of the revised mountain lion management plan can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/management-plans under “Plans Up for Revision”.

Written comments on the plan can be sent to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, S.D. 57501, or emailed to LionPlan@state.sd.us.

Comments must be received by Aug. 26, and include your full name and city of residence. To request a printed copy of the draft plan, call 605-773-3387

