Funds aim to maintain food security during coronavirus pandemic

The fight continues to keep people fed during this coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation is trying to do its part to make that happen with $20,000 in grants, $10,000 each to Feeding South Dakota and Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota.

Right now, the foundation has two funds available for the fight against food insecurity, the Black Hills Disaster Recovery Fund and the Food Security Fund.

They're looking for donations from the community for those funds.

And they known in times like these, those resources are likely to be needed.

Julie Oberlander from Rapid City Collective Impact says, "We recognize that the agencies that we work with and align with through our food security efforts are going to need financial assistance going forward. So those funds are set up to provide support for that over-arching food security effort."

Jodi Litz of Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota says, "We are seeing now an increase in participants requests, people needing the services. And I think we'll continue to see that as things grow and change."

Litz says they always need volunteers but says they're seeing an increase in that need now.