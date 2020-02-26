Fundraising event for the Midwest Honor Flight

The Outreach Club from St. Paul's Lutheran School is hosting a fundraising concert and meal to benefit Midwest Honor Flight.

A free-will donation meal will be provided consisting of a walking taco, drink and dessert. The Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will present the colors and the concert will feature The Brandon Jones Band. There will also be a raffle with items and other surprises to be announced.

The fundraiser will be from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Mar. 7 at St. Paul's Lutheran School located at 858 E. Fairmont Blvd. There will be a $10 entrance fee at the door. Children 12 and under will have a $5 entrance fee.

This event is to help accomplish a goal for Midwest Honor Flight to fly over 400 veterans to Washington DC through four separate missions.

For questions or comments regarding the concert, please contact Holly at (605) 484-3308. For questions or comments regarding the Midwest Honor Flight, please contact Jim Bussell at (605) 394-4180.