Full Throttle Saloon in fourth Rally since devastating fire

A lot of things stay the same at the Sturgis Rally, year after year.

That has definitely not been the case at the Full Throttle Saloon over the past four years.

It was a dramatic scene at the Full Throttle back in September of 2015, when an early morning fire broke out, destroying what they billed as the world's largest biker bar.

After an intensive investigation, the cause of the fire was ruled a faulty electrical cord on one of the bar's coolers.

And the memories of that fire are still fresh in the minds of the people who made the bar what it was.

Jesse James Dupree says, "But as far as I felt about it, it was devastating. I really felt devastated for Michael, because that was his baby, that was his vision and 20 years of his life was poured into that. It was devastating to watch him go through what he was, I held it together until I got around to the stage where I had performed so many times with Jackyl so many nights. And then I fell apart. It was devastating."

But the Full Throttle is still going strong.

This is their fourth Rally is this location along Highway 79 just north of Bear Butte.

It all went up quickly that first year and has continued to grow since then.

They've now added Harley-Davidson as a sponsor.

Dupree says, "The old and new is connected by the bridges, the statues and the art that Michael again visualized and created. And once we got the big bridge moved over last year, it started feeling like home. and the statues out front, this year he's added more. He's got an Arlen Ness statue going up out there. he's got an Indian Larry and a Jesse Rooke, those big statues out there."

And with the campground there, you can even go for a swim.

And one thing Dupree raved the most about was their breakfasts.