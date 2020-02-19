Fuel the book mobile by reading books with Black Hills Reads challenge

Black Hills Reads is inviting everyone to participate in a fun challenge. For every 100 books read, the figurative book mobile will move one mile. The book mobile started out in Rapid City on January 6th, and it has now made its way to Mitchell, South Dakota. So far, almost 17,000 books have been read. Many parents have said their children have started to read more books because they wanted the book mobile to travel further. There are also bonus challenges on Black Hills Reads Facebook Page to earn extra miles.

"One of our biggest fans with this has been Northern Hills Federal Credit Union, they have been so much fun, they get way into this challenge, they've got about 15 photos per challenge...," said Kayla Klein, the director of Black Hills Reads.

Anyone can still join Black Hills Reads challenge anytime by visiting Black Hills Reads Facebook page, e-mail Kayla Klein, which are listed on this page; or call United Way of the Black Hills at 605-343-5872. The challenge ends on March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss's birthday and Read Across America Day.

