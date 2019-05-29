Fuel tanker hit by car on East Highway 44

Two people were pulled out of a car that crashed into a fuel tanker on East Highway 44 in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon.

One person was taken to the hospital with reportedly non-life threatening injuries. The other person reportedly declined medical attention.

The cause of the accident is not known but it appears the tanker was headed east on the highway when it was hit by a car at the intersection with Jolly Lane. The car was partially pinned under the tanker.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 44 were closed and the westbound direction was down to just one lane as a hazmat team assessed damage to the tanker, which was headed to Regional Airport.

