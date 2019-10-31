Free rides for college students in Rapid City

"When we first started and we were surveying students and we asked the question, 'Do you ever drink and drive?' There was probably thirty percent that said they did," said Mary Jo Farrington who works at the School of Mines and Technology.

Student walking to class at the School of Mines and Technology.

And that's thirty percent too much.

For more than fourteen years, the School of Mines and other colleges in Rapid City offers a free ride program through funds from the department of highway safety.

"And they like it because again it reduces the number of young drinking drivers, but there is also a tremendous amount of education that we do constantly throughout the year," said Farrington.

The free ride is to help students learn 4 things: Don't drive home drunk or impaired, make sure no one gets hurt, no one gets a DUI, and learn to call a cab to get home safely.

And this free ride is really easy.

All you have to do is call up Rapid City taxi, show them your college ID and the driver will write down your info. The bill is then is taken care of, but with Uber and Lyft most students don't even know about this opportunity.

Some students on campus were shocked to know about this free ride program and Jacob B. West thinks this is a great thing the school is doing.

"We don't want to have people drinking and driving on campus obviously and anywhere else around Rapid," said West. "It's a great alternative also to paying for an Uber or a Lyft just because students don't have to pay for it so that's a great service and something that I don't think is widely known on campus so it's good to get that info out."

The more students know about the options they have, the safer they will be.